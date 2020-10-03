California approaches grim milestone with nearly 4 million acres burned in this year's wildfires

California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone of 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record.

Flames have scorched an area larger than Connecticut. Fire crews at a blaze in the wine country north of San Francisco were on high alert as forecasters warned of extreme fire danger into tomorrow.

Powerful winds didn't materialize early Friday, allowing fire crews a chance to make gains. But winds up to 48 kph were forecast to push through the hills of Napa and Sonoma counties as the Glass Fire, which exploded in size earlier in the week, threatens more than 28,000 homes and other buildings.

“So far we have not seen the velocity of the winds that we were expecting,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mark Brunton said.

“But there will be gusts and ... we do have hot embers and it won’t take much to take that and blow it into a very dry receptive fuel bed. That gives us cause for concern.”

Winds were blowing at higher elevations on the western side of the fire. Crews expected a long battle to keep flames from jumping containment lines and to prevent spot fires from leaping ahead to spark new blazes.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn, California.

More crews and equipment were deployed in and around Calistoga, a town of 5,000 people known for hot springs, mud baths and wineries in the hills of Napa County about 110 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The area was also experiencing high temperatures and thick smoke that fouled the air throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

A firefighter battles the Glass Fire burning in a Calistoga, California.

The Glass Fire is the fourth major blaze in the region in three years and comes ahead of the third anniversary of an October 8, 2017, wildfire that killed 22 people.

Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

Virtually all the damage has occurred since mid-August, when five of the six largest fires in state history erupted. Lightning strikes caused some of the most devastating blazes.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said wildfires have scorched 3.9 million acres in California since August 15.

A firefighter walks a path as the Glass Fire burns along a highway in Calistoga, California.

That figure, which works out to more than 15,500 square kilometres, is astonishing even in a state that has had its fair share of fires.

“We’re at a historic moment where we are going to cross the 4 million acres burned mark in California this year,” Cox said. “And unfortunately, we’re just getting into some of the most critical fire months in California.”

The death toll increased to 31 people after a person burned in the LNU Lightning Complex died from their injuries, Cal Fire said in a statement.

That cluster of fires sparked by lightning in mid-August in the San Francisco Bay Area was fully contained yesterday.

Fire officials said the Glass Fire was their top priority.

Since erupting on Monday, the fire has destroyed nearly 600 buildings, including 220 homes and nearly the same number of commercial structures.

Flames lick above vehicles on a Highway as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California.

About 80,000 people were under evacuation orders and officials warned that more were possible. Fire and public safety officials asked people to remain vigilant, stay out of evacuation zones and quit demanding that officers let them back into off-limits neighborhoods.

About 240 kilometres to the north of wine country, the Zogg Fire, which also erupted during high winds and grew quickly, has killed four people and destroyed 153 buildings.

The weekend was expected to usher in some cooling — or less intense heat — and long-range forecast models hinted at the possibility of rain.