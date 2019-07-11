TODAY |

Caffeine product to be reviewed after NSW man's death

AAP
The Australian federal government is seeking a review of concentrated caffeine products after a Blue Mountains man died from caffeine toxicity.

Lachlan Foote, 21, died on New Year's Day 2018 after making a protein shake with a teaspoon of pure caffeine powder before bed.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday his father, Nigel Foote, said the coroner found Lachlan died from caffeine toxicity.

Mr Foote said his son had "innocently" added too much pure caffeine powder claiming one teaspoon is lethal.

"It's scandalous that this product has not been banned in Australia (as it has in America) and we feel that the NSW Food Authority, and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) are failing in their duty to protect consumers," he wrote.

Health Minister Greg Hunt and Youth and Sport Minister Richard Colbeck wrote to FSANZ yesterday requesting advice on the safety of caffeine powders and high caffeine content products.

They also asked FSANZ to recommend how to strengthen regulations and consumer warnings surrounding concentrated caffeine products.

FSANZ said in a statement it will work closely with the Therapeutic Goods Administration and state and territory regulatory authorities during its review.

The report is due to be delivered by the end of August.

Protein powder (file photo) Source: istock.com
