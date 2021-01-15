TODAY |

Cafe, croissant, worms? EU agency says worms safe to eat

Source:  Associated Press

The vaunted Mediterranean diet and French gastronomy are getting some competition: The European Union's food safety agency says worms are safe to eat.

Meal worms are sorted before being cooked in San Francisco. Source: Associated Press

The Parma-based agency published a scientific opinion yesterday on the safety of dried yellow mealworms and gave them a thumbs up. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur, especially depending on the type of feed given to the bugs, known officially as Tenebrio molitor larva. But overall “the panel concludes that the (novel food) is safe under the proposed uses and use levels”.

Thus, the European Union has now thrown its weight behind worms in much the same way the United Nations has. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization in 2013 championed edible bugs as a low-fat, high-protein food for people, pets and livestock that are good for the environment and help feed the hungry.

World
Food and Drink
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
Elaborate passport scam involving small Tongan church in South Auckland under investigation
2
Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park
3
Man facing charges over horror Melbourne crash, allegedly put noose around woman's neck
4
US Capitol rioter carrying zip ties aimed 'to take hostages', prosecutor says
5
Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Perth man accused of 'sextorting' 245 girls by posing as teen celebrity on social media

US Capitol rioter carrying zip ties aimed 'to take hostages', prosecutor says

Mars digger bites the dust after two years on red planet

At least three dead after 6.2 earthquake strikes Indonesian island