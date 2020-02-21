TODAY |

Bystanders hailed as heroes after tanker carrying 15,000 litres of jet fuel crashes, explodes

Source:  1 NEWS

Bystanders are being hailed as heroes after a tanker carrying thousands of litres of jet fuel crashed on a United States highway today.

Bystanders are being credited with saving the driver’s life. Source: US ABC

The massive explosion engulfed the Indianapolis highway overpass while the tanker truck carrying 15,000 litres of jet fuel overturned on a ramp, splitting open and igniting the fuel.

The inferno was some 150 metres wide, which spread down the overpass embankment.

The driver managed to escape the blaze, but was caught in the flames.

Members of the public and a state trooper jumped to the rescue, bringing him to safety.

The driver was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition.
 

