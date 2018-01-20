 

'Buzzcut season' - Prince William opts for a shaved hairstyle

The hair on the heir is no longer quite so apparent.

Britain's Prince William chats to guests at a reception after delivering a speech to celebrate the national rollout of the 'Step into Health' programme, at Chandos House in London, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The initiative is supported by the Royal Foundation to help ex-service people, their spouses and dependants find employment in the National Health Service. The event was hosted by NHS Employers. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Prince William has opted for a 'number one' haircut.

Prince William, whose hairline has been receding for years, has opted for a dramatic close-shaved new hairstyle.

The buzz cut was captured by photographers as 35-year-old William, who is second in line to the British throne behind his father Prince Charles, visited a London children's hospital on Thursday.

British bookmakers are looking to profit from William's hair loss. They are now taking bets on what style he will sport at younger brother Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Harry has teased William for years about his thinning hair.

