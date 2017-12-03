Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

Buttermilk the Beagle has become an internet sensation after she was filmed trying to escape from her kennel at an animal shelter in the US.

A video of the intrepid dog scaling the wire door of her pen garnered 118,000 views on Facebook and generated calls of interest from across the country.

Staff at the shelter in Windsor, Virginia, said the pup had already been lined up for adoption and was expected to join her new owners this weekend.

Buttermilk was rescued rescued three weeks ago.