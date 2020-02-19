Busker dressed in pencil costume attacked in Adelaide with his own ukelele

An American busker dressed as a pencil has been assaulted with his own ukelele by a man in Adelaide's Rundle Mall.

A man playing a ukulele (file). Source: istock.com

The busker, who was dressed in a full-length orange pencil costume, was attacked in front of bystanders while performing this afternoon.

Videos of the incident posted online show the alleged attacker picking up the ukelele from the floor then swinging the instrument at the busker numerous times, hitting him in the head.

Three members of the public quickly rush to the busker's defence, pinning the alleged attacker down.