Bushfires worsening in NSW as 'catastrophic' conditions kick-in

Bushfires are deteriorating rapidly across NSW as firefighters battle to stay on top of "catastrophic" conditions ahead of a dangerous southerly wind change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NSW Rural Fire Service says blazes today could jump containment lines and threaten houses in suburban areas as strong winds blow embers kilometres ahead of established fire fronts.

This afternoon, there were 112 fires burning across the state with high temperatures and winds and low humidity forecast.

Temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s are expected for western Sydney with strong westerly winds gusting up to 70km/h.

A southerly change is expected in the late afternoon, bringing a large drop in temperatures - in some cases going from the mid 40s to low 20s.

However the risk of changes in fire behaviour and direction remains.

"It's as the change moves through, with that timing, (we're) expecting it to be in the southern part of the greater Sydney area at 5:00pm. That is the most dangerous time and the location will shift with the southerly," the Bureau of Meteorology's Agata Imielska told reporters today.

There were six fires burning at an emergency warning level at 3pm on Saturday, including the Gospers Mountain megafire - now more than 450,000 hectares in size - and the 185,000-hectare Green Wattle Creek blaze southwest of Sydney.

The RFS says embers from the Gospers Mountain fire are approaching the town of Lithgow, which is on the blaze's western edge. Those in the area have been encouraged to seek shelter and watch out for embers.

The 131,000-hectare Currowan fire on the NSW south coast is also at emergency warning level, as well as the Tianjara fire northwest of Conjola, the Palmers Oaky fire near Capertee and the Grose Valley fire near Katoomba.

Residents are being warned to prepare to leave their homes early while NSW holiday-makers have been urged to reconsider travel plans.

The southerly will hit the Green Wattle Creek fire about 5pm, while the Grose Valley and Gospers Mountain fires will be affected from 6pm.

A catastrophic fire danger rating was declared for Saturday in greater Sydney, Illawarra-Shoalhaven and the southern ranges where several significant fires are burning and the RFS says conditions are "as bad as it gets."

"These are the very worst of conditions given that we've got a landscape with so much fire burning in it, we've got a recipe for very serious concern and a very dangerous day," RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Over 200 additional trucks and firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS have been allocated on Saturday and residents are urged to be prepare to leave.

About 10,000 salaried and volunteer emergency service personnel, including police, SES and ambulance are expected to help to keep residents safe, the largest deployment in the state's history.

Significant road closures are also being predicted and holiday-makers are being urged to be patient, including on the Hume Highway, Great Western Highway, Princes Highway and other arterial NSW roads.

On Friday, 500 residents from two nursing homes, at Kurrajong and Springwood, were evacuated into emergency accommodation.

Today's horror fire conditions come days after the deaths of Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade volunteers Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, whose truck rolled at the Green Wattle Creek blaze on Thursday night.