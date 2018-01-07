 

World


Bushfires rip through parts of Australia as dangerous heatwave continues

AAP

New South Wales residents have endured oven-like temperatures and been warned of a rise in ozone pollution and fire dangers as the mercury soared into the mid-40s in parts of the state.

Some people have been forced to evacuate their homes in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
A severe fire danger rating has been issued for the greater Sydney region today while much of the rest of the state has a "very high" rating.

Total fire bans are in place for Sydney and the Hunter region.

The NSW Rural Fire Service warned residents to prepare their bushfire plans. If people are considering leaving their homes they should "leave early", the RFS said.

Temperatures hit 41 degrees Celsius at Sydney's Observatory Hill while further west temperatures passed 45C.

The Bureau of Meteorology said cooler conditions were expected to reach coastal areas during the afternoon and Sydney's west in the evening.

