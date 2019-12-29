Bushfires force Canberra Airport closure

Canberra Airport has closed due to nearby bushfires, with no flights leaving or arriving as of this afternoon.

It comes after a bushfire south of the airport was set to "emergency" level today.

Residents in the Canberra suburbs of Beard, Oaks Estate as well Queanbeyan's Crestwood have been told to seek shelter.

People in the streets north of Uriarra Road were told to leave immediately.

Defence chief Angus Campbell said some workers at the Brindabella Business Park may need to be evacuated.

"The defence force is both assisting to a degree and looking to whether that needs to be reinforced," he told reporters.

"I have people who are both involved as persons who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially in danger, and also those persons who are part of the (Operation) Bushfire Assist effort."

The blaze started yesterday but strong winds and high temperatures have seen conditions in Canberra deteriorate.

A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at "watch and act".

That bushfire is burning off Kallaroo Road in the suburb of Pialligo, close to a separate blaze that started yesterday.

Nearby residents were told to get their bushfire plans ready as authorities warned conditions could get worse.

Firefighters were also responding to a burning trees in the southern Canberra suburb of Monash.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) emergency services have issued a total fire ban.