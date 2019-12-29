TODAY |

Bushfires force Canberra Airport closure

Source:  AAP

Canberra Airport has closed due to nearby bushfires, with no flights leaving or arriving as of this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a bushfire south of the airport was set to "emergency" level today.

Residents in the Canberra suburbs of Beard, Oaks Estate as well Queanbeyan's Crestwood have been told to seek shelter.

People in the streets north of Uriarra Road were told to leave immediately.

Defence chief Angus Campbell said some workers at the Brindabella Business Park may need to be evacuated.

"The defence force is both assisting to a degree and looking to whether that needs to be reinforced," he told reporters.

"I have people who are both involved as persons who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially in danger, and also those persons who are part of the (Operation) Bushfire Assist effort."

The blaze started yesterday but strong winds and high temperatures have seen conditions in Canberra deteriorate.

A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at "watch and act".

That bushfire is burning off Kallaroo Road in the suburb of Pialligo, close to a separate blaze that started yesterday.

Nearby residents were told to get their bushfire plans ready as authorities warned conditions could get worse.

Firefighters were also responding to a burning trees in the southern Canberra suburb of Monash.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) emergency services have issued a total fire ban.

A large fire near Adaminaby, south of the ACT, is at "emergency" level while the Clyde Mountain fire on the NSW south coast has been upgraded to "watch and act".

World
Natural Disasters
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three Americans
2
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
3
Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital
4
New Zealand again earns ranking as least corrupt country in the world
5
Sonny Bill Williams to cover up sponsor's logo on Toronto Wolfpack jersey due to religious beliefs
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:21

Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'

Ex-army reservist charged over plot to carry out 'paramilitary strike' at Virginia gun rally

Residents of Wuhan, China told not to leave city amid deadly coronavirus outbreak

Amazon founder's phone hacked after receiving file sent from account used by Saudi Crown Prince