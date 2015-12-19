Bushfires continue to rage across Queensland

Five homes have been destroyed in Queensland as bushfires continue to blaze across the state.



Three homes were lost in the Gold Coast hinterland community of Binna Burra on Friday night, where residents have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is warning this fire is the biggest threat and more homes are expected to be lost.



One home was also destroyed in nearby Sarabah on Friday, and another in north Queensland on Thursday.



An emergency situation was declared in the border town of Stanthorpe on Friday night, where fires are continuing to be fanned by strong winds.



The New England Highway has since been reopened in the area, and some residents are being allowed to return to their homes.



However residents around Applethorpe and Stanthorpe are being warned conditions could change quickly, and they should be prepared to leave at short notice.



The Bureau of Meteorology says a cool change is pushing through the state, but that strong and gusty westerly winds will fuel fires.



"We still have a very high fire danger over the next few days given it's windy and dry, so not ideal fire fighting weather from that point," Meteorologist Harry Clark told AAP on Saturday.

