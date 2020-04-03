Bushfire scorched koalas return back to the wild

While most Australians are being told to stay home, some iconic Aussies have been released back into their natural habitat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As the country marked the end of a disastrous bush fire season this week, some good news, koalas that survived terrible burns from the blazes have now returned to the wild.

Staff such as Cheyne Flanagan from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has spent countless hours helping the small marsupials recover.

“This is our goal, to get animals back to where they came from and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” she said.

Their habitat is slowly returning to how it once was and with the help of the recovery and release progamme, breeding is being encouraged.

“We’re putting a ration of male to female that would mimic what happens in the wild,” says Ms Flanagan.

While the future of the species is still uncertain, for now it’s looking a little brighter.