TODAY |

Bushfire scorched koalas return back to the wild

Source:  1 NEWS

While most Australians are being told to stay home, some iconic Aussies have been released back into their natural habitat. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nation marked the end of a disastrous bushfire season this week. Source: ABC Australia

As the country marked the end of a disastrous bush fire season this week, some good news, koalas that survived terrible burns from the blazes have now returned to the wild. 

Staff such as Cheyne Flanagan from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has spent countless hours helping the small marsupials recover. 

“This is our goal, to get animals back to where they came from and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” she said.

Their habitat is slowly returning to how it once was and with the help of the recovery and release progamme, breeding is being encouraged.

“We’re putting a ration of male to female that would mimic what happens in the wild,” says Ms Flanagan. 

While the future of the species is still uncertain, for now it’s looking a little brighter. 


World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National says getting out of lockdown a 'priority' for NZ economy
2
Coronavirus: Review underway into possible wider use of face masks in NZ
3
Rower Eric Verdonk, who earned bronze for NZ at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle
4
Auckland greengrocer forced to close: 'Everything they're doing is quite blurry'
5
Auckland kava drinking groups continue to meet despite lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump administration to push for most Americans to wear face masks outside homes
07:31

Coronavirus-hit cruise ships stuck in American waters could disembark today

Australian PM admits coronavirus social distancing conditions could last over six months
01:08

Another gloomy milestone: Coronavirus cases worldwide top 1 million