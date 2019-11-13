Bushfire devastation in NSW 'beyond what anybody expected'

NSW firefighters are bracing for another week of severe fire conditions.

Temperatures into the 40s combined with strong, dry winds would likely prompt widespread severe danger across the state in the days ahead, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said yesterday.

"We are expecting to see a worsening of conditions, particularly as we start heading into Tuesday and then continuing through Wednesday and Thursday again," he told reporters.

More than 1500 firefighters were battling blazes from the outskirts of Sydney right up to the Queensland border on Sunday.

"(They're) doing their best to try and secure as much as they can ahead of those worsening conditions," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Last night, five fires in NSW were classed as "watch and act" with 35 of 62 fires burning yet to be contained.

The forecast for the week ahead follows revelations the devastation on the NSW mid north coast has been worse than expected, says Emergency Services Minister David Elliott.

"It's quite clear from the field of operations that we've inspected today that the devastation is probably beyond what anybody expected," Mr Elliott told reporters on a visit to affected areas around Kempsey and Port Macquarie on Sunday.