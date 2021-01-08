Bushfire burning out of control north of Perth

Bush fires near the western Australian city of Perth sent a big cloud of thick smoke into the sky today.

The smoke lingered above the skyline as authorities battled the blaze.

There's been increasing concern in the recent days as bush fires have come closer to the city.

In recent years, fires across southern Australia have destroyed thousands of homes and razed vast areas of land.

Every year there is an annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer.