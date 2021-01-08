TODAY |

Bushfire burning out of control north of Perth

Source:  Associated Press

Bush fires near the western Australian city of Perth sent a big cloud of thick smoke into the sky today.

The blaze, which started on Thursday, is still out of control. Source: 1 NEWS

The smoke lingered above the skyline as authorities battled the blaze.

There's been increasing concern in the recent days as bush fires have come closer to the city.

In recent years, fires across southern Australia have destroyed thousands of homes and razed vast areas of land.

Every year there is an annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

While the fire threat is most acute in rural communities, wildfire smoke has in the past choked some of Australia's largest cities.

World
Natural Disasters
Australia
