Bush daughters welcome Obama's as former First Children

Former President George W Bush's daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama's daughters days before the Obama family officially moves out of the White House.

In the letter published online by Time on Friday, the 35-year-old twins tell 18-year-old Malia Obama and 15-year-old Sasha that as "former First Children," they'll be taking a position they "didn't seek and one with no guidelines."

"Eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home," the twins wrote.

The Bushes advise the Obamas to draw on their many experiences during their time in the White House and use them to "help guide you in making positive change."

"In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much," the Bush daughters wrote.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease... Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children."