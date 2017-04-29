 

Buses torched, roads blocked as thousands of Brazilians strike

Protestors lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police during a general strike that brought transportation to a halt in many cities across Latin America's largest nation.

A bus burns after being set fire by protesters during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The strike was to protest major changes to labor law and the pension system being considered by Congress, but it was also a raw display of anger by many Brazilians fed up with corruption and worried about the future amid a deep recession and rising unemployment.

In Rio de Janeiro, after hours of clashes with police in front of the legislative building, several buses were torched.

In Sao Paulo, thousands marched toward the home of President Michel Temer, throwing rocks at police who shot stun grenades when protesters tried to go beyond barriers set up.

Millions stayed home, either in support of the strike or simply because they were unable to get to work. The tens of thousands who took to the street raised questions about whether Temer will be able to push his proposals through Congress, where they had previously looked likely to pass.

Earlier in the day, most commuter trains and metro lines were stopped in Sao Paulo during the height of morning commute, and all buses stayed off the roads. Buses ran partial service during the morning in Rio but later began returning to normal. The metro was closed for the day in the capital of Brasilia.

Some protesters also set up barricades and started fires in the streets, including on roads heading to the main airports in Sao Paulo. In Rio, protesters created confusion by running through Santos Dumont Airport, and others blocked a major road.

The CUT union said around 35 million Brazilians didn't show up for work on Saturday, more than one-third of the working population. But government officials downplayed the strike, insisting that many Brazilians were still at work.

Brazil's economy is in a deep recession, and many Brazilians are frustrated with Temer's government. Temer, whose approval ratings are hovering around 10 percent, has argued the proposed changes will benefit Brazilians in the long run. But with so many out of work, many feel they can ill afford any cuts to their benefits.

