Bus sliding on icy Edinburgh road narrowly collision with car

The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.
AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

The reason behind New Zealand's high petrol prices revealed


'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament podcast: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest.


