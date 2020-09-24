TODAY |

Bus-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth tomorrow, close enough to duck below satellites

Source:  Associated Press

An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth tomorrow.

This image from video made available by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies shows the path of asteroid 2020 SW as it safely passes Earth Source: Associated Press

The newly discovered asteroid will come within 22,000 kilometres of Earth, well below many of the communications satellites orbiting the planet, scientists said this week.

The closest approach will occur tomorrow over the southeastern Pacific Ocean.

Once it’s gone, the asteroid won’t be back to Earth's neighbourhood until 2041.

Scientists estimate the asteroid is between 4.5 metres to 9 metres. By asteroid standards, that’s considered puny.

Asteroids of this size hit Earth’s atmosphere and burn up once every year or two, said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There could be as many as 100 million of these little asteroids out there.

The real threat are considerably bigger asteroids. The good news is that these are easier to spot much sooner than just a few days out.

Asteroid 2020 SW, as it is known, was discovered last week by the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

World
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
NZ flag mishap causes stir on Sydney's Anzac Bridge
2
Elton John postpones New Zealand tour dates again - this time for 2023
3
Morning Briefing Sept 24: Authorities grapple with historical cases and new infections
4
Three new cases of Covid-19 community transmission today, and six historical cases
5
Aucklanders wake up to Alert Level 2 this morning
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:04

Trump mocks Biden for wearing face mask after spending 'all that money on plastic surgery'

John McCain's widow crosses party line to endorse Joe Biden for president
02:24

About 470 pilot whales now stranded on Tasmania coast after 200 more discovered

Trump supporter charged after allegedly striking girl, 12, with flagpole during rally