Bus plunges off road into deep gorge with 30 on board in Western India

 More than 30 people were feared dead after a bus fell into a deep gorge overnight in western India, an official said.

The bus was carrying 34 employees of an agriculture university when it plunged off a mountain road while negotiating a curve in Raigad district of Maharashtra state, said civil administrator Vijay Suryawanshi.

He said the bus fell into a deep, forested gorge.

One man survived as he jumped out of the bus and later scaled onto the road to inform university officials about the accident, Suryawanshi said.

He said the employees were on a private picnic.

Rescue teams had so far recovered nearly a dozen bodies amid intermittent rains in the area.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed annually.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

The bus was carrying 34 employees of an agriculture university when it went off mountain road. Source: Associated Press
Road remains closed following fatal bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

The Turoa ski area and Ohakune Mountain Road in the Tongariro National Park will remain closed today after a bus carrying 31 people rolled killing one person.

On Mt Ruapehu's website this morning a notice was posted stating that Ohakune Mountain would be closed until further notice.

Around 2:30pm yesterday police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

Police say several people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals by helicopter.

A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.

An investigation into the crash is set to take place.

There were 31 passengers onboard during the accident. Source: Snapchat
One person is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and pedestrian in Northland this morning.

St John Ambulance.

The incident took place just before 7am north of Loop Road in Otaika.

St John says two ambulances attended the crash and one person was taken to hospital. 

NZTA says part of SH1 has been closed at Portland and Loop Road due to the crash and a detour has been put in place.

