Bus plunges off road into deep gorge with 30 on board in Western India

The Turoa ski area and Ohakune Mountain Road in the Tongariro National Park will remain closed today after a bus carrying 31 people rolled killing one person.

On Mt Ruapehu's website this morning a notice was posted stating that Ohakune Mountain would be closed until further notice.

Around 2:30pm yesterday police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

Police say several people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals by helicopter.

A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.