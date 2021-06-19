Bus flips 200 metres down hill in Peru, at least 17 dead

Seventeen people were killed in a bus accident on an Andean highway, Peruvian authorities reported.

A bus tumbled off the side of the Andean highway in Peru, killing at least 17 people. Source: Associated Press

Hugo Meza, lieutenant of the B-82 firefighting unit, told The Associated Press that the accident occurred in the early morning hours on the Interoceanic Highway in Lucanas province.

Meza said they helped 19 injured people on the slopes of the hill where the bus fell and three of the most seriously wounded were sent to the hospital.

Because of their serious injuries, the three died on the way, said Víctor Núñez, director of the hospital where the victims were taken.

Peruvian authorities still don't know why the bus plunged more than 200 metres down the slope. Source: Associated Press

The police still do not know why the bus left the road and plunged more than 200 metres down a hill.

According to authorities, drivers' recklessness and speeding are the main causes of road accidents in Peru.