Bus crashes into river in India killing 24 people from wedding party

A bus plunged into a river in western India today, killing at least 24 people from a wedding party, police said.

A river near Kota, Rajasthan, India (file picture). Source: istock.com

The driver lost control of the bus after one of the vehicle's tires burst as it was travelling on a highway, police officer Rajendra Kumar said.

Five survivors have been hospitalised with injuries, he said.

The accident happened near Kota in Rajasthan state, nearly 500 kilometres south of New Delhi.

Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.