TODAY |

Bus crashes into river in India killing 24 people from wedding party

Source:  Associated Press

A bus plunged into a river in western India today, killing at least 24 people from a wedding party, police said.

A river near Kota, Rajasthan, India (file picture). Source: istock.com

The driver lost control of the bus after one of the vehicle's tires burst as it was travelling on a highway, police officer Rajendra Kumar said.

Five survivors have been hospitalised with injuries, he said.

The accident happened near Kota in Rajasthan state, nearly 500 kilometres south of New Delhi.

Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.

In September 2018, a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India plunged off a road and killed at least 55 people.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
2
Lotto Powerball rises to $50 million after no one strikes the $42 million jackpot
3
Woman pleads for drivers to abide by road rules after 'small mistake' killed son in Taranaki crash
4
Air New Zealand unveils news lie-flat product for economy section
5
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:38

Aerial footage shows streets, homes inundated as flooding hits Shropshire, England

01:12

Three people dead in Peru mudslide triggered by heavy rains

Driver playing video game partially to blame for high-profile fatal crash of Tesla on autopilot - US authorities

Aussie politician calls for coercive control of partner to be a crime, in wake of Hannah Clarke tragedy