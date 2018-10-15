LA bus crash injures at least 13, causes pile-up that prevents paramedics from attending the scene

 

A bus on a Los Angeles motorway ploughed into other vehicles and crashed through a concrete divider, injuring at least 13 people and causing a large pile up.
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia, ahead of NZ visit

AAP
Australia

Australia is preparing to welcome Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle just days after Princess Eugenie tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The royal couple touched down in Sydney this morning in a low-key arrival - with the first of their 76 engagements across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand to begin tomorrow.

The pair are set to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday October 28.

Their four-day visit will include trips to Abel Tasman National Park for a tree planting; a gumboot-throwing competition in Auckland; a Kiwi hatchery in Rotorua, where they will name two chicks; a review of the newly unveiled UK War Memorial at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park; and a Wellington café where they will meet young people from a number of mental health projects.

It’s just over a month before the newlyweds touch down in Aotearoa. Source: Seven Sharp

But first comes Australia. Harry and Meghan, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the royal redhead in May, will visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island as part of the couple's first major royal tour.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28. The sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured service personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

The couple will mark the games' launch and closing ceremony in Sydney.

Jacinda Ardern said they are still working through the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip. Source: 1 NEWS

Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia is seen as a key one for the royal couple who, during a TV interview to mark their engagement last November, spoke of their desire to promote humanitarian causes close to their hearts across Commonwealth member countries including Australia.

The visit comes six months after Prince Charles made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The royals touched down this morning in Sydney, part of their first tour as a married couple. Source: Associated Press
