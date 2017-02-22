 

Burnt cars smoulder following violent riot in Sweden just days after Trump's comment

Associated Press

Swedish police are investigating a riot that broke out overnight in a predominantly immigrant suburb in Stockholm after officers arrested a suspect on drug charges.

The trouble in Stockholm comes after Donald Trump criticised Sweden for a surge in violence due to its immigration policies.
The clashes started overnight when a police car arrested a suspect and people started throwing stones at them in Rinkeby, north of Stockholm.

Unidentified people, including some wearing masks, also set cars on fire and looted shops.

One officer was slightly injured when a rock hit his arm and one person was arrested for throwing rocks, police spokesman Lars Bystrom said.

Sweden's love of Ikea and flat-pack furniture was trending as Swedes took to Twitter to mock the US president.
Some civilians who tried to stop the looters were also assaulted, he added.

Another officer fired his gun, not as a warning shot but because he was "in a situation that demanded he used his firearm," Bystrom said, adding "no one was hit."

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.
He declined to give further details, saying the episode would be investigated.

Police were investigating three cases of violent rioting, assaulting a police officer, two assaults, vandalism and aggravated thefts, he said.

"This kind of situation doesn't happen that often but it is always regrettable when it happens," Bystrom said.

The riot comes days after US President Donald Trump criticised Sweden's immigration polices saying a surge in violence had followed.

