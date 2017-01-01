 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


A burning sign sends sparks flying at a massive crowd at Thailand’s Full Moon Party

share

Source:

Supplied

A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.
Source: Supplied

Related

Asia

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

02:10
2
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:19
3
Firefighters on their way to a scrub fire found the Gun City store in Penrose "wide open".

Ram raid burglary at Auckland gun shop

01:56
4
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


5
1 NEWS

Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.

00:53
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Duco Events seeking public funding for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence

Co-owner David Higgins has spoken of how Duco intend to stage Parker's first bout as the WBO champion.

00:56
The New Year was celebrated with a quite swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

Brave souls welcome 2017 with midnight dip

The New Year was celebrated with a quick swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

00:41
Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Watch: 'It's not Usain Bolt is it?!' – Olympic champion hilariously phones up Manchester United TV

Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

02:49
The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Disney to receive multi-million dollar insurance payout following Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ