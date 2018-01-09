 

World


Burning oil tanker poses risk of environmental disaster after collision off China's coast

Chinese state media say an Iranian oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a freighter off China's east coast is at risk of exploding and sinking.

Thirty Iranians and two Bangladeshis are missing after the incident, and now the sea is also at risk.
Personnel from three countries are working to find the tanker's 32 missing crew members and contain oil spewing from the blazing wreck.

State broadcaster China Central Television, citing Chinese officials, said none of the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis who have been missing since the collision late Saturday (local time) have been found.

It also said the search and cleanup efforts have been hampered by fierce fires and poisonous gases that have completely consumed the tanker and surrounding waters, CCTV reported.

Thirty-two people are missing with rescue efforts hampered by burning oil.
Source: BBC

The tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the freighter in the East China Sea.

Chinese authorities have said the Sanchi was carrying 136,000 metric tonnes of condensate, a type of ultra-light oil. 

South Korean coast guard official Kwon Yong-deok told The Associated Press on Monday that much of the light, gassy condensate from the Sanchi may have evaporated or burned immediately, unlike the thick crude that gushed out of the Valdez.


 

