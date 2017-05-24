'Burning flesh and burning hair’' – Manchester witnesses give horrific account of moment bomb went off

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
LIVE: British PM Theresa May raises terror level to critical, 120 now reported injured
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
ECAN says it's concerned about the effect of the potential water take.
Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also paid tribute to the 22 people killed.
The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22.
Trump says the attack, which killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, preyed on "innocent children".
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More