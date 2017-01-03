Burglars caught on CCTV carrying out $8.6 million New Year's Eve jewel heist in New York

A trio of burglars have been caught of CCTV caring out an audacious hit on a New York jewelry store, netting millions of dollars worth of precious gems in the process.

The group made off with $US6 million ($NZ8.6 million) worth of gems in the robbery in the first minute of the New Year (local time) from commercial jewelry store Gregg Ruth on West 36th Street.

Meanwhile 7,000 police officers were on duty at Times Square, only a few blocks away patrolling New Year's Eve celebrations.

The trio broke in through a freight entrance to the business on the sixth floor of a building using a hammer and crowbar to break the lock, the New York Post reports.

Diamond-encrusted 18 karat gold bracelets, earrings and necklaces were taken from two safes.