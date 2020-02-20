TODAY |

Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

Source:  Associated Press

Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.

Burger King, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper Source: Associated Press

The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the US. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a 28-day-old burger — a week beyond.

The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 US restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.

Burger King says it has also removed artificial colours and flavours from all of its sandwiches and and sides in some European markets and the US.

McDonald's announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colours, flavors and preservatives from seven of its burgers.

World
Business
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
Mother burnt in Brisbane car fire dies after husband and three children perish
2
Eerie Starlink satellite string passing over New Zealand tonight
3
Stephen Kearney reveals plan to transform Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from metres machine to try-scoring monster
4
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
5
Nelson residents the longest living in New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Busker dressed in pencil costume attacked in Adelaide with his own ukelele
05:55

Pacific Update: Stormy weather batters Polynesia, boxing legend Jimmy Thunder dies after brain surgery

Canterbury company fined $230,000 after worker loses three fingers
01:39

Sydney man killed by rogue flying gas bottle amid wild storm