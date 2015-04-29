Burger King apologises for offering burgers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players

Burger King has apologised for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

Source: 1 NEWS

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed from Burger King's social media accounts but was still circulating among Russian social network users.

It promised a reward of free burgers to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come".

In a statement to The Associated Press yesterday Burger King said, "We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online." It said the offer "does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again."