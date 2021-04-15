TODAY |

Bunny snatched: Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK

Source:  Associated Press

Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

The world's biggest rabbit, Darius. Source: Associated Press

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimetres long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 7 to 9 kilograms.

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160 kilometres northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”

She initially offered a 1,000 pound (NZ$1900) reward, but tweeted yesterday: “Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to 2,000 pounds (NZ$3800)."

