Bullied teen with rare ageing condition reveals face after life-changing plastic surgery in China

A 15-year-old girl in China suffering from a rare condition that made her look decades older has a completely new look, after members of the public footed the bill for her life-changing plastic surgery.

Xiao Feng - from a village in the Liaoning Province - dropped out of school due to bullying she received due to having Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, China Plus reported.

After her situation was covered by media in China, a group of volunteers stepped up to raise money for Xiao Feng's surgery in a bid to restore her face to a more youthful look in line with her age.

The teenager underwent surgery at Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgery Hospital on December 29, which reportedly lasted for just over seven hours. Her new look was revealed in a video shot by the hospital today.

In the video, members of staff from the hospital remove a veil covering Xiao Feng's face to show a dramatic change. Her parents then rush onto the stage and hug their daughter in an emotional moment.

The oldest person to have lived with progeria is reported as being South African Leon Botha, who died at age 26 in 2011, according to the Huffington Post.