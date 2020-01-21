TODAY |

Bullied teen with rare ageing condition reveals face after life-changing plastic surgery in China

Source:  1 NEWS

A 15-year-old girl in China suffering from a rare condition that made her look decades older has a completely new look, after members of the public footed the bill for her life-changing plastic surgery.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Xiao Feng, 15, dropped out of school due to bullying over her genetic disorder progeria. Source: Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgery Hospital

Xiao Feng - from a village in the Liaoning Province - dropped out of school due to bullying she received due to having Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, China Plus reported.

After her situation was covered by media in China, a group of volunteers stepped up to raise money for Xiao Feng's surgery in a bid to restore her face to a more youthful look in line with her age.

The teenager underwent surgery at Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgery Hospital on December 29, which reportedly lasted for just over seven hours. Her new look was revealed in a video shot by the hospital today.

In the video, members of staff from the hospital remove a veil covering Xiao Feng's face to show a dramatic change. Her parents then rush onto the stage and hug their daughter in an emotional moment.

The oldest person to have lived with progeria is reported as being South African Leon Botha, who died at age 26 in 2011, according to the Huffington Post.

However, a Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgery Hospital spokesperson told the MailOnline that in Xiao Feng's case the genetic disorder only affects her skin and not her organs, meaning she has a better chance at a longer life.

World
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
KFC Australia apologises for ad where young boys ogle woman's breasts
2
Full video: Police address escalating Mongrel Mob, Black Power tension on East Coast
3
London teen's family sues Malaysian resort for negligence over her death
4
National Party could target the 'angry white vote' this election, commentator says
5
US man finds $65,000 cash in armchair purchased from op-shop - and returns it
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:44

Kangaroo Island bushfires finally contained after three-week-long firefighting battle

Man isolated in Brisbane over fears he has China's deadly coronavirus
00:15

KFC Australia apologises for ad where young boys ogle woman's breasts

Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence