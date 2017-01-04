Bullet holes riddle the walls of Istanbul nightclub following massacre

Source:Associated Press
Video footage from inside Istanbul's Reina nightclub shows bullet holes and debris strewn across the floor following the New Year's massacre that left 39 people dead.
The Islamic State group claimed the attack, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against the ISIS group in northern Syria.
At least 14 people have been detained over the attack. The suspect remains at large.
Two foreigners were detained at Ataturk airport's international terminal after police checked their mobile phones and luggage, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu television.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news