Bullet holes riddle the walls of Istanbul nightclub following massacre

Video footage from inside Istanbul's Reina nightclub shows bullet holes and debris strewn across the floor following the New Year's massacre that left 39 people dead.

Footage has emerged of debris strewn across the floor following the New Year's Day shooting which left 39 people dead.
The Islamic State group claimed the attack, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against the ISIS group in northern Syria.

At least 14 people have been detained over the attack. The suspect remains at large.

Two foreigners were detained at Ataturk airport's international terminal after police checked their mobile phones and luggage, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu television.

00:20
The gunman who killed 39 people at a Turkish nightclub has not yet been caught.

Watch: Chilling selfie video shows suspected gunman walking calmly through Istanbul
00:54
William Jacob Raak spoke to the media before catching a flight home.

'I was with nine people and seven of us were shot' - American hurt in the Istanbul nightclub attack
00:32
Police continue to hunt the man who murdered 39 people in the New Year's Day attack.

Istanbul nightclub attack: Police swoop on neighbourhood as hunt for gunman continues
02:39
With the gunman still at large, new footage has emerged of the moment he opened fire on hundreds of revellers.

ISIS claims New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub

00:25
Video shows the attacker armed with a long-barrelled weapon. He killed at least 39 people and has yet to be caught.

Raw: Chilling CCTV footage shows gunman approaching Istanbul nightclub

