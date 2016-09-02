Buildings sway as powerful earthquake shakes Chile's capital

A strong earthquake caused buildings to sway in Chile's capital today as thousands of people marched in the city's centre to demand better social services and less economic inequality.

There were no immediate reports of damages from the quake and the navy discounted any threat of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey put its preliminary magnitude at 6.0 and said its epicentre was located 28 kilometres southwest of Illapel, Chile near the country's central coast. It had a depth of 49 kilometres.

Authorities in Chile said the quake was felt in the country's capital and central cities. It struck amid the latest in a wave of protests against the government of President Sebastián Piñera.

The unrest has forced the cancellation of two major international summits, and left at least 20 people have died in violent clashes, looting and arson.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world.