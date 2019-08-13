TODAY |

Buildings collapse, wash away in flood waters as typhoon rages through China

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Asia

The death toll from a typhoon in eastern China has risen to 45, with an estimated 16 people missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that five people have died and seven remain missing in Shandong province after Typhoon Lekima travelled up the eastern seaboard.

The typhoon forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people in Shandong and inflicted losses of 1.48 billion yuan (NZ$327 million).

Another 39 died and nine are unaccounted for in Zhejiang province, and one died in neighbouring Anhui.

Heavy downpours and floods were still battering Shandong on Monday. Rescue efforts were underway.

The commercial hub of Shanghai also experienced heavy wind and rain, while Beijing to the north saw clear skies on Monday after rain over the weekend. Floods have also struck northeastern Manchuria.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Typhoon Lekima struck China's coast south of Shanghai. Source: Associated Press

Your playlist will load after this ad

Typhoon Lekima has killed dozens of people, with over a million evacuated from Zhejiang province. Source: BBC
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Dane Coles says that the rules are clear around contact with the head.
Scott Barrett to miss just one All Blacks Test after copping three-week ban for Perth red card
4
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
5
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:31
The wealthy American was accused of trafficking underaged girls for sex.

Guards worked overtime shifts amid staffing shortages at jail where Jeffrey Epstein died
02:28
TVNZ reporter Kimberlee Downs is in Hong Kong as demonstrations continue for a ninth week.

Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights over protests
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, left, reacts as results are announced at the counting center for the European Elections for the South East England region, in Southampton, England, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Nigel Farage praises the Queen, calls her mother 'slightly overweight', takes aim at Princes Charles and Harry and Meghan Markle
Hong Kong, Hong Kong - August 13, 2017: Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 aircraft at the Hong Kong International Airport. The Airbus A350 is the latest-generation aircraft to Cathay Pacific.

Cathay Pacific fires staff, pilot, after being involved in Hong Kong protests