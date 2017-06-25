'Build bridges not walls' – Jeremy Corbyn takes dig at Trump during rapturous Glastonbury appearance

Britain's famed Glastonbury music festival has embraced an unlikely headline act: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn, 68, received a rock star welcome from thousands of festival-goers, who chanted his name and held up signs with his name as he took to the festival's main stage.

The opposition leader gave a wide-ranging speech on US President Donald Trump, women's rights, Brexit, global warming and London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Even before his arrival, music fans at the festival were singing "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of Seven Nation Army.