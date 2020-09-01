TODAY |

Budget airline investigating after 16 positive coronavirus cases on flight from Greece to UK

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A budget airliner in Europe has launched an investigation into one of its flights after 193 passengers and crew were forced into self-isolation.

At least 16 people on board the TUI flight have tested positive for Covid-19. Source: BBC

Sixteen cases of Covid-19 have been linked to travellers on the TUI operated flight from the Greek Islands to Wales last Tuesday. At least seven people are said to have been infectious while they were on board.

Travelling back from holiday, Stephanie Whitfield told the BBC when she boarded it was scary because many passengers weren’t wearing or using their face mask and there was little social distancing.

"Many of them were wearing them around their chins, underneath their noses, they were taking them off to talk to fellow passengers and walking down the aisle with the mask off to speak to others."

In a statement, the German-based company said it was unaware of the incident until today but safety was its priority and all passengers were informed they had to wear masks on the flight.

