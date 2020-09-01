Budget airline investigating after 16 positive coronavirus cases on flight from Greece to UK

A budget airliner in Europe has launched an investigation into one of its flights after 193 passengers and crew were forced into self-isolation.

Sixteen cases of Covid-19 have been linked to travellers on the TUI operated flight from the Greek Islands to Wales last Tuesday. At least seven people are said to have been infectious while they were on board.

Travelling back from holiday, Stephanie Whitfield told the BBC when she boarded it was scary because many passengers weren’t wearing or using their face mask and there was little social distancing.

"Many of them were wearing them around their chins, underneath their noses, they were taking them off to talk to fellow passengers and walking down the aisle with the mask off to speak to others."