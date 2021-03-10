Buckingham Palace releases statement in aftermath of bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan interview

Buckingham Palace has this morning released a statement following Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with talk show host Oprah.

The two-hour interview aired in North America on Monday and in New Zealand last night. In response today, the Queen issued a four-sentence statement.

She said the "whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan".

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Among the many revelations during the couple's interview with Oprah were that a family member had a conversation with Harry about what skin colour his child would have.

The Duchess of Sussex also said the palace prevented her from seeking help for suicidal thoughts, while Prince Harry said felt "trapped" in the royal family before his wife helped free him.