Buckingham Palace considers appointing 'diversity chief' after fallout from Oprah interview

Buckingham Palace is considering appointing a diversity chief as it reviews its inclusion policies across all royal households.
It comes amid allegations of racism from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a tell all-interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In the interview, Meghan Markle said the palace had failed to help her when she had suicidal thoughts and that an unidentified member of the royal family had raised “concerns" about the colour of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.
The work into diversity is said to have been underway for some time and comes with the full support of the family.