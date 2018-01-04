 

Brutal winter storm sees rare blast of snow, ice hit coastal southeast of US

A brutal winter storm smacked the coastal Southeast of the US with a rare blast of snow and ice today, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades.

Conditions are set to get even worse with a “winter bomb cyclone” now on the way.
Source: US ABC

Forecasters warned that the same system could soon strengthen into a "bomb cyclone" as it rolls up the East Coast, bringing hurricane-force winds, coastal flooding and up to a foot of snow.

At least 17 deaths were blamed on dangerously cold temperatures that for days have gripped wide swaths of the US from Texas to New England.

A winter storm warning extended from the Gulf Coast of Florida's "Big Bend" region all the way up the Atlantic coast. Forecasters said hurricane-force winds blowing offshore today could generate 7-meter seas.

Schools in the Southeast called off classes just months after being shut down because of hurricane threats, and police urged drivers to stay off the roads in a region little accustomed to the kind of winter woes common to the Northeast.

