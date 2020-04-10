TODAY |

'Brought a little tear to my eye' - Kiwi paramedic in UK 'felt like a celebrity' as public applauded frontline workers

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kiwi paramedic based in the UK has described feeling "so bloody proud" as members of the public came out on to the street to applaud frontline staff in a show of appreciation for those fighting Covid-19.

Medical staff, police officers and firefighters could also be seen applauding one another. Source: Ben Baxter

Ryan Ottaway, 30, is a paramedic for the SW Ambulance in Bournemouth having relocated three years ago after graduating with a degree in paramedicine in Auckland.

In a video filmed by a friend of Mr Ottoway at a hospital last night (Friday morning NZST), people can be seen "coming outside to the streets to applaud for all the frontline workers during the pandemic."

"Many ambulance crews, hospital workers, police and firefighters" can also be seen "facing each other [and] applauding one another," Mr Ottoway told 1 NEWS.

"I happened to be working tonight and at 8pm, we were driving through a small village out in the middle of nowhere but there were still dozens of members of the public standing outside all applauding us as we were driving past. We were waving and people were cheering. I truly felt like a celebrity," he said.

"It’s the things like this that make this the best job in the world even in the darkest of times. Brought a little tear to my eye tonight. So bloody proud."

His family said they were "very, very proud and a little concerned" for Mr Ottoway's safety.

World
UK and Europe
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
