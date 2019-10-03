Brother of man killed by Dallas police officer embraces her in court after sentencing

The brother of a man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own home has forgiven and hugged her in the courtroom where she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Addressing Amber Guyger in the courtroom today after the jury sentenced her to a decade behind bars for killing his brother, Botham Jean, Brandt Jean said he thinks that his brother would want Guyger to give her life to Christ.

Botham Jean leads worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Source: Associated Press

He said, "I love you as a person. I don't wish anything bad on you."

He then said "I don't know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?"