Brother of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja back behind bars after breaching his bail

The brother of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja is back behind bars after breaching his bail by allegedly attempting to contact a witness.

Counter terror and law enforcement authorities arrested Arsalan Tariq Khawaja, 39, for a second time on Thursday after he allegedly framed a co-worker with a terrorist hit-list earlier this year.



The list, which police say was found at the University of NSW, allegedly outlined threats to kill former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, former foreign minister Julie Bishop and attacks on a number of iconic sites.



Khawaja's colleague Mohamed Kamer Nilar Nizamdeen spent four weeks in jail - including a night in Goulburn's Supermax - after being charged with creating a document in connection with preparing for a terrorist act.



Mr Nizamdeen, 25, was released on bail in late September and charges were dropped.



The UNSW contractor returned home to Sri Lanka after he was cleared and is now considering suing for compensation.



Khawaja was arrested on December 4 and was charged with attempting to pervert justice and making a false document.



He's accused of authoring the list to incriminate his co-worker after a feud over a woman.



Khawaja was later granted bail in Parramatta Local Court on the condition he posted $50,000 surety, report to police three times a week and not go within 100 metres of UNSW's Kensington or Cliffbrook campuses.



But in Parramatta Bail Court on Friday, magistrate John Favretto found Khawaja breached his bail conditions.



"I'm satisfied on the material before me that there has been a breach," Mr Favretto said on Friday.



Court documents show Khawaja contacted the brother of a woman called "Witness A" on the evening of Boxing Day to persuade her to provide false evidence or withhold evidence.



Khawaja did not appear in court and neither did any members of his family when his matter was heard.



His cricket playing brother was preparing to take to the pitch at the MCG against India in the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the time.



The $50,000 surety was not raised in court leaving it unclear if the money was forfeited as a result of the breach.



Khawaja's lawyer, Angelo Bilias, did not apply for his release and it was formally revoked.

