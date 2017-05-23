 

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

US pop singer Ariana Grande has tweeted about her sorrow after a terror attack at her concert in Manchester in northern England left 19 people killed and 50 others injured.

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.
"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," Grande wrote on Twitter.

Grande is due to tour New Zealand later this year. 

Promoters Live Nation said there was no decision on whether the Auckland concert would go ahead or not yet. 

The explosion went off in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of her concert sparking panic as concertgoers, many children and teenagers, fled the venue and anxious parents waited outside.

Grande's management team, Scooter Braun Projects, said they had been left heartbroken by the incident and praised the actions of Manchester's emergency services.

"Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

"We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.

"We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Braun has managed Grande since 2013, when the actress-turned-singer was just graduating from the Nickelodeon show Victorious.

The two have worked in tandem to build a global fanbase for Grande's music - the so-called "Arianators" - who were seen in shaky videos from inside and outside the Manchester Arena wearing bright pink shirts.

The Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue with a capacity for 21,000 people.

The confusion following the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert is clear to see in this footage.
An eyewitness has told the BBC there was no one to help concertgoers get out of the Manchester Arena.
