Britons cast ballots in election marred by terror attacks

Polls are set to close in a couple of hours in the United Kingdom in an election that started out as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to increase her party's majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations but was upended by terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign's closing days.

Voters are choosing all 650 members of the House of Commons after Ms May called a snap election, three years ahead of schedule, at a time when her party was well ahead in the polls.

But the attacks have forced her to defend the government's record on terrorism, and this week she promised that if she wins she will crack down on extremism, even at the expense of human rights.

Rachel Sheard, who was casting her vote near the site of Sunday's attack in London, said the election had not gone as expected and that it certainly wasn't about Brexit.

"I don't think that's in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) nearly as much as security is," said Ms Sheard, 22. "It was very scary on Saturday (local time)."

Eight people were killed near London Bridge when three men drove a van into pedestrians then stabbed revellers in an area filled with bars and restaurants.

Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving a concert in Manchester, and five people died during a vehicle and knife attack near Parliament on March 23.

The attacks have left Britain on high alert.

The official threat level from terrorism stands at "severe," the second-highest rating, indicating an attack is "highly likely."

When Ms May called the election seven weeks ago, she was seeking to capitalise on opinion polls showing that her Conservatives had a wide lead over the opposition Labour Party.