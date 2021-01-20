British woman who lived through 1918 flu pandemic marks 105th birthday after Covid-19 recovery

It's a special day when anyone turns 105. But for one British woman who has lived through the 1918 influenza pandemic and has now recovered from Covid-19, not even a lockdown could rain on her parade.
Just eight weeks ago, Kathleen Wiltshire, who lives in a Devon care home, was in bed with Covid-19.
Staff worried Wiltshire’s dementia would worsen in isolation. But she pulled through.
“She’s full of life … She was determined to get back out to be with everybody and enjoy her daily life again,” John Holliday of Dene Court Care Home said of Wiltshire.
