British woman gives birth to twins while in Covid-19 coma

A woman who delivered twins while in a Covid-19 induced coma said she could not believe her babies were alive when she woke up after nearly one month.

Perpetual Uke, a hospital consultant at Birmingham City Hospital, was 24 weeks pregnant when she was taken to hospital suffering from Covid-19.

From there she was taken to an intensive care unit and says that was the last she could remember.

When she woke up and realised she was no longer pregnant she thought her babies had died.

"By the time I woke up, I was so disoriented because I lost my pregnancy so I couldn't see my bump anymore," she told Sky News.

"I was really, really worried and disoriented."

Uke would not believe hospital staff when they told her she had delivered the twins by cesarean and that they were in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"I thought they were saying all those things to calm me down," she said. I didn't believe them. I never believed them."

In her desperation and thinking they were dead, Uke said she wanted to die too and join her children.

She gets emotional now when she looks at her twins and sees that all survived.