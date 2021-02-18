TODAY |

British volunteers to be infected with Covid-19 in world's first human coronavirus trial

Source:  1 NEWS

Ninety British volunteers will be deliberately infected with Covid-19 after scientists were given the green light to run the world's first human coronavirus trial.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Scientists were given the green light to run the world’s first coronavirus trial. Source: BBC

Trial volunteers will stay at London's Royal Free hospital for two and a half weeks.

The study aims to find the smallest dose needed to trigger a Covid-19 infection, the BBC reports.

Virologist Dr Andrew Catchpole says the risk in the trial is believed to be "incredibly small" due to the trial's participants being young and healthy adults.

One of the participants includes Alastair Fraser-Urquhart, who believes the trial will help shorten the pandemic.

"Anything I can do to shorten the pandemic is certainly going to be worth doing," he said.

Participants will be compensated with 4,500 pounds (NZ$8700).

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Oxford professor on why UK can't replicate NZ's border controls - 'They have quite a lot of sheep'
2
New Zealand's most common family names for newborns revealed
3
'Appalling' - Chlöe Swarbrick devastated to learn of ANZ KiwiSaver link to Yemen war
4
Steven Adams praises 'level-headed' Kiwis in comparing NZ's, America's Covid-19 responses
5
Couple scream in terror as three-metre python found hitching a ride in Queensland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Covid-19: Victoria emerges from lockdown with no new local cases

Air NZ extends suspension of food and drink service on domestic flights

00:46

Bloomfield gives advice to those at McDonald's when community Covid-19 case worked there

Mask wearing on public transport confirmed at Level 1 for all of New Zealand