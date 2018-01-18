British tourist suing booking company over sickening holiday pool collision that left him in neck brace

A British holidaymaker is suing a booking company after he sustained neck injuries when a boy jumped on him in a pool as he emerged from a covered waterslide.

Graham Hyde told the BBC he was forced to wear a neck brace after the incident which happened during his Barcelona holiday in June 2017.

The 44-year-old Worcestershire man told the BBC he "thought my neck had snapped" and that the injury ruined the rest of his holiday.

The incident was captured on video, showing the moment Mr Hyde exits the water slide at high speed, only to be jumped on by the boy in a shocking collision.

"I heard a massive crunch and can honestly say I thought my neck had snapped," Mr Hyde said.