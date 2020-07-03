British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's jail conditions 'degrading', brother says

The brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell said today she should be released on bail from a US jail, and claimed that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Source: 1 NEWS

Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. The British socialite has been in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since she was arrested last July, and she has lost two bail requests — including a NZ$39.6 million bail release proposal in December — because she was deemed a flight risk.

Her brother Ian Maxwell told the BBC today he was worried about her health and ability to prepare for her trial because of the conditions she was held in.

Ghislaine Maxwell is “in effective isolation” in a 6- by 9-foot cell without natural light that contains a concrete bed and a toilet, he said. She is under around-the-clock surveillance with 10 cameras and four guards tracking her movement, and is also being deprived of sleep, he added.

“She has a flashlight shone in her cell every 15 minutes throughout the night … it’s grotesque and in that respect it amounts to torture,” he said in a radio interview.

He added that she is not a suicide risk and remains “resolute,” but is losing her hair and having trouble with her eyesight.

Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with recruiting three teenagers aged as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She also was accused of sometimes participating in the abuse. She pleaded not guilty to an indictment.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

It comes as Prosecutors urged a judge to reject a third quest for bail by the British socialite.

There are multiple reasons to deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s effort at freedom before her July trial, prosecutors said yesterday, filing in Manhattan federal court.

Last month, the 59-year-old Maxwell argued through her lawyers that bail should be granted because she is willing to renounce her citizenship in England and France. She also maintained that the evidence against her was exposed as weak by pretrial motions from her defence lawyers.

Additionally, Maxwell, who is a US citizen too, offered to place assets belonging to her and her husband under the care of a monitor to ensure the money isn’t squandered even as litigants pursue access to it.

But prosecutors say they cannot count on Maxwell's offer to renounce her citizenship in England and France because she could change her mind. And, regarding France, prosecutors say renouncing citizenship would still not clear her for extradition if she were there.

They called Maxwell an “extreme flight risk” who could flee by using NZ$695,000 she wants to set aside for living expenses along with the NZ$2.7 million value of a London townhouse she owns.