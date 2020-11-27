TODAY |

British six-year-old cancer survivor turns on Christmas lights in Worcester

Source:  1 NEWS

British six-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee is a survivor of an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee has tuned on Worcester City’s holiday lights. Source: BBC

Thanks to the generosity of his community who raised more than £700,000 (NZ$1.4 million) through crowdfunding, the boy from Worcester flew with his parents to Singapore for CAR-T therapy, a revolutionary new approach to fighting cancer.

Oscar is now cancer-free.

So, how do you thank the community that saved your life?

Oscar found one way last night by turning on Worcester City’s Christmas lights - virtually.

