British six-year-old cancer survivor turns on Christmas lights in Worcester

British six-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee is a survivor of an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Thanks to the generosity of his community who raised more than £700,000 (NZ$1.4 million) through crowdfunding, the boy from Worcester flew with his parents to Singapore for CAR-T therapy, a revolutionary new approach to fighting cancer.

Oscar is now cancer-free.



So, how do you thank the community that saved your life?

Oscar found one way last night by turning on Worcester City’s Christmas lights - virtually.